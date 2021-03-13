$1.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63. First Republic Bank posted earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year earnings of $6.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRC traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $174.16. 686,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.56. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $70.06 and a 1 year high of $180.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.77%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

