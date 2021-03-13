$1.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the highest is $1.46. Big Lots posted earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $6.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $7.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Big Lots stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.67. 1,042,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,076. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.11. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Big Lots by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Big Lots by 1.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Big Lots by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Big Lots by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Big Lots by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

