$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to post $1.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the lowest is $1.16 billion. AMETEK reported sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year sales of $4.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AME. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

In other news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $737,132.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total value of $9,775,468.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,453 shares in the company, valued at $29,601,047.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,520 shares of company stock worth $17,186,796. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AME. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AME traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,045. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $125.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.18%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

