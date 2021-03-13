$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to report $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $940.14 million and the highest is $1.08 billion. Sanderson Farms reported sales of $844.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full-year sales of $4.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sanderson Farms.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.11.

In other news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $109,676.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 11,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SAFM traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.31. 4,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. Sanderson Farms has a twelve month low of $102.13 and a twelve month high of $166.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.64 and a 200 day moving average of $133.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is -429.27%.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanderson Farms (SAFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.