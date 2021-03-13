$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) This Quarter

Analysts expect 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) to announce $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for 51job’s earnings. 51job reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that 51job will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow 51job.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOBS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of 51job by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,100,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,053,000 after buying an additional 528,231 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of 51job by 1,233.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 426,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 394,806 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 51job in the fourth quarter worth about $24,519,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of 51job by 7.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,869,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,249,000 after buying an additional 196,606 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 51job in the fourth quarter worth about $11,239,000. 44.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

51job stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,978. 51job has a 1-year low of $53.94 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.50 and its 200 day moving average is $70.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.77.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

