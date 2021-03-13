$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) to post earnings per share of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.70. Avaya reported earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 249.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $4.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $4.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.57 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. Avaya’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Avaya in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

In other news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $9,986,583.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,068,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $267,988.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,595,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,151,000 after acquiring an additional 543,239 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Avaya by 6.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,646,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,223,000 after purchasing an additional 156,067 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Avaya by 2.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,911,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,061,000 after purchasing an additional 51,758 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Avaya by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,673,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,873 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Avaya during the first quarter worth about $20,120,000.

AVYA traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.55. 794,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,285. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.72. Avaya has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

