$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) to report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Regency Centers reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Regency Centers.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,601 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $737,615,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Regency Centers by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,795,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,237,000 after purchasing an additional 67,917 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,690,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,441,000 after purchasing an additional 26,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,343,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,607,000 after buying an additional 395,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.04. The stock had a trading volume of 32,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $59.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Article: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regency Centers (REG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.