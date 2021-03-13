$0.75 EPS Expected for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will post $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Tetra Tech reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTEK. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.83.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.11. The company had a trading volume of 218,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,250. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $63.61 and a fifty-two week high of $144.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.86%.

In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $184,906.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total value of $1,398,189.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,631 shares of company stock worth $3,973,242. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

