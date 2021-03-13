$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) will announce $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.75. Cadence Design Systems posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cadence Design Systems.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.31.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $514,370.30. Following the transaction, the president now owns 289,744 shares in the company, valued at $37,999,925.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 90,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total transaction of $11,637,084.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 267,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,304,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,910 shares of company stock worth $39,708,663 in the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,925,000 after acquiring an additional 352,565 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $585,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $4.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.74. 1,760,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,165. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $149.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

