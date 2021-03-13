$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $1.22. Ovintiv reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 630%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $4.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $4.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC raised shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $21.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

OVV stock opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Ovintiv has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 4.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.55%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 606,969 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at about $944,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at about $2,009,000. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

