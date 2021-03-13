-$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.14). Valero Energy reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 308.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $6.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.87.

NYSE:VLO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,492,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068,031. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.74. Valero Energy has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $84.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2,746.42, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 216,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 38,664 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

