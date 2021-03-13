$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) will post $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.84. Live Oak Bancshares reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 421.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.63 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.15. The stock had a trading volume of 222,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,163. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.49 and a beta of 1.30. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $63.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOB. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 282.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

