$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for JD.com’s earnings. JD.com reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.com will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $2.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

JD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on JD.com from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the third quarter worth about $866,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of JD.com by 880.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 18,572 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of JD.com by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,659,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JD stock traded down $5.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.02. The stock had a trading volume of 24,763,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,491,122. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. JD.com has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $108.29. The firm has a market cap of $112.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

