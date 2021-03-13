$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.75. ConocoPhillips posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $3.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

COP has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 9,061 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,195 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 46,362 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 12,641 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.3% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 31.1% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,547 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

COP traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,758,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,371,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $80.19 billion, a PE ratio of -52.38, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $61.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

