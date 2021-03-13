-$0.36 EPS Expected for Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Summit Wireless Technologies’ earnings. Summit Wireless Technologies posted earnings of ($3.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Wireless Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.97) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Summit Wireless Technologies.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WISA. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Summit Wireless Technologies from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISA. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WISA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.40. 634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,315. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.97. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

