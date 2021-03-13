-$0.27 EPS Expected for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.22). RLJ Lodging Trust posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 370%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 38.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RLJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Compass Point raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,206,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,068,000 after purchasing an additional 192,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,394,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,735,000 after purchasing an additional 390,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

RLJ stock opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.05. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.16.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

