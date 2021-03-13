$0.23 EPS Expected for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ferro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.24. Ferro reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferro will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ferro.

Get Ferro alerts:

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FOE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of FOE stock opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. Ferro has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $18.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.12, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.64.

In related news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $243,517.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 243,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,301.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $175,012.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 858,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,275,085.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferro during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ferro during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Ferro during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Ferro during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Ferro during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ferro (FOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.