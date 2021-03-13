$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03.

RXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

RXT stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.55. The stock had a trading volume of 498,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,543. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.26. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

In related news, COO Subroto Mukerji sold 56,499 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $1,248,627.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,997 shares in the company, valued at $817,633.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 106,917 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $2,363,934.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,479.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,253,148.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXT. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter worth about $2,835,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter worth about $899,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter worth about $390,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter worth about $4,929,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter worth about $1,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

