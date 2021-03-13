$0.21 EPS Expected for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 68.0% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 833,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after buying an additional 337,106 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 8.9% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,151,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,070,000 after buying an additional 258,558 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,087.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 160,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 78,450 shares in the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCCI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.67. 69,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,167. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average of $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.68 million, a P/E ratio of 148.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

