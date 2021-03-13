-$0.09 EPS Expected for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.08). Tonix Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($2.86) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNXP. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 226.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 54,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNXP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 13,996,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,680,609. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $411.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.57.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, manufacturing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

Read More: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.