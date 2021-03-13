$0.07 EPS Expected for Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Braskem’s earnings. Braskem reported earnings per share of ($2.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Braskem will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Braskem.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braskem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Braskem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Braskem by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Braskem by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Braskem during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Braskem during the 4th quarter worth about $1,802,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,281,000. Institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAK opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. Braskem has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $12.33. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

