$0.05 EPS Expected for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) to report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ICL Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.06. ICL Group also posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICL Group will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ICL Group.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. ICL Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ICL Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of ICL Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

ICL Group stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.06. 141,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. ICL Group has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $6.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0265 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in ICL Group by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

