-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Brainsway’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.07). Brainsway reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Brainsway will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brainsway.

BWAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brainsway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brainsway from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brainsway stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.49% of Brainsway as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BWAY opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.79 million, a PE ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.04. Brainsway has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $11.04.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

