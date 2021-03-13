$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. 3D Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DDD shares. Loop Capital raised shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. 3D Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average of $16.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -27.08, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $308,160. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,317,108 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $202,443,000 after buying an additional 1,531,839 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,343,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,380,676 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,151 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 374.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 420,408 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 331,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 43.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 854,244 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

