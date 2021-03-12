Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) issued an update on its FY 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.1–0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $272-276 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $332.94 million.Zuora also updated its Q1 2022

After-Hours guidance to -0.04–0.03 EPS.

Shares of ZUO opened at $15.21 on Friday. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The business had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

ZUO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.93.

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 25,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,514 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $33,763.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,948.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,515 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,646. 26.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

