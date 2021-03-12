Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $235.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $209.00.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.19.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded down $4.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $184.51. 98,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of -206.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.18. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total transaction of $15,466,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 33,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total transaction of $6,164,490.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 315,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,915,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 264,775 shares of company stock worth $52,114,962. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after buying an additional 17,193 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $1,072,000. Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.