ZrCoin Trading Down 30.4% Over Last Week (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 35.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 12th. Over the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ZrCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000436 BTC on major exchanges. ZrCoin has a market cap of $1.25 million and $146,635.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.05 or 0.00469847 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00062568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00050267 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00069679 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $318.76 or 0.00554597 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00076174 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000537 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin’s launch date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

