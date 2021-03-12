Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Increased to $420.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $390.00 to $420.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $433.50.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $336.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $96.11 billion, a PE ratio of 430.81, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $588.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $390.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.75.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 17,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.80, for a total transaction of $5,778,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,535 shares of company stock valued at $146,411,397 in the last ninety days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,716,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,789,000 after buying an additional 1,804,237 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,605,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,006,000 after purchasing an additional 308,957 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,800,851,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,573,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,296,000 after purchasing an additional 616,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,479,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,705,000 after purchasing an additional 801,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

