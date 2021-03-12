Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Increased to $400.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ZM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zoom Video Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $433.50.

ZM stock opened at $343.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $389.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.98. The firm has a market cap of $98.13 billion, a PE ratio of 455.35, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 397,535 shares of company stock worth $146,411,397. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 340.0% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

