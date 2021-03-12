Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZGNX. Zacks Investment Research cut Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 90,530 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,073,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 387,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after buying an additional 206,350 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Zogenix by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,447,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,888,000 after purchasing an additional 306,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Zogenix by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZGNX stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.84. The stock had a trading volume of 19,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,583. Zogenix has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $32.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.60.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.21). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zogenix will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

