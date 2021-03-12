Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $180.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ZTS. Truist increased their target price on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.08.

ZTS stock opened at $151.09 on Monday. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $176.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $71.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.27 and a 200 day moving average of $161.25.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

