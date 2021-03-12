ZKSwap (ZKS) Price Hits $2.43 on Major Exchanges

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded down 34.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ZKSwap token can now be bought for about $2.43 or 0.00004310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZKSwap has a market cap of $479.63 million and approximately $84.08 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZKSwap alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $269.40 or 0.00478012 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00063068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00051126 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00070434 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.41 or 0.00563199 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00076510 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens.

ZKSwap Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.