ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Shares Down 8.9%

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)’s share price was down 8.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.18 and last traded at $4.39. Approximately 3,030,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 3,162,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZIOP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a $5.50 price objective on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ZIOPHARM Oncology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.42.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17. The company has a market cap of $942.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.28.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jill Buck sold 27,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $87,029.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,489.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert Hadfield sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $82,680.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 133,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,955.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 199,727 shares of company stock worth $570,626. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZIOP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 155.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 29,544 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 202,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

