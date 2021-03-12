Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Raised to $183.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $176.00 to $183.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a buy rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.65.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $2.29 on Monday, reaching $162.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,536. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $170.05. The company has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,001.94, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

