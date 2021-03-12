ZeroSwap Market Cap Reaches $27.72 Million (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZeroSwap token can now be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00001449 BTC on popular exchanges. ZeroSwap has a total market capitalization of $27.72 million and approximately $7.31 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZeroSwap alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $264.49 or 0.00460836 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00061731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00049176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00069253 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.75 or 0.00543180 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00077588 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000522 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,331,747 tokens. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

ZeroSwap Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZeroSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeroSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.