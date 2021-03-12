Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Sells $213,532.80 in Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 4,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $213,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ ZNTL traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $46.80. 244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,422. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.57.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZNTL shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Read More: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.