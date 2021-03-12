Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Sells $166,759.00 in Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $166,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ZNTL opened at $44.99 on Thursday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $61.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.51.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,172,000 after buying an additional 1,315,141 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,952,000 after acquiring an additional 230,881 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 834,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,341,000 after acquiring an additional 63,678 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,468,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 138,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZNTL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Wedbush started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

