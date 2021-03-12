Zcoin (XZC) Trading Up 14.2% Over Last Week

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,375.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,763.47 or 0.03073581 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.55 or 0.00382659 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $532.08 or 0.00927376 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $223.13 or 0.00388903 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $184.06 or 0.00320804 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.86 or 0.00254218 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00020798 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

