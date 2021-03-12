Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Z Holdings Corporation engages in media and commerce businesses through its subsidiaries. The company’s Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising and other advertising related services, information listing services and other corporate services. The Commerce Business segment provides e-commerce related, membership, and settlement and finance related services. Z Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Yahoo Japan Cp, is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Z from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Z in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:YAHOY traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $11.14. The stock had a trading volume of 63,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,528. The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.28. Z has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average is $12.71.

Z Company Profile

Z Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company's Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and other corporate services.

