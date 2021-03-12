Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) to “Hold”

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company. It designs, develops and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for Huntington’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and inflammatory bowel disease. Huntington’s disease, the Company has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; DMD, targeting Exon 51 and in IBD, it is targeting SMAD7. The Company has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, in which it is targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2 and in DMD, it is focused on an additional DMD target, Activin Receptor type IIb. WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

NASDAQ:WVE opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $475.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,924,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,886,000 after purchasing an additional 623,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,025,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,808,000 after purchasing an additional 570,466 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,225,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,193,000 after purchasing an additional 630,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,246,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 124,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

