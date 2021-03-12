Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) to “Hold”

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Shares of TRI stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.18. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $89.97.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth about $143,020,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,849,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,585 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 338.3% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,890,000 after buying an additional 771,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 801,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,624,000 after buying an additional 471,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

