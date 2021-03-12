Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) to Hold

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tenable Holdings, Inc. is a provider of Cyber Exposure solutions, which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Tenable’s enterprise software platform enables broad visibility into an organization’s cyber exposure across the modern attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. “

Get Tenable alerts:

TENB has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

TENB opened at $41.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.76 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The company had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 131,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $5,914,105.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,272,766.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $1,752,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,447,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 460,467 shares of company stock worth $21,815,157. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Toronado Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable in the third quarter valued at $32,580,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,323,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,208,000 after acquiring an additional 761,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at $36,979,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,918,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,687,000 after buying an additional 689,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,204,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,473,000 after buying an additional 687,344 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenable (TENB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.