Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) to Hold

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company. It engages in the provision of various technologies for the gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company sells its products to industrial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. LiqTech International, Inc. is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark. “
Shares of LIQT stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $216.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 1.02. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.26.
About LiqTech International
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.
