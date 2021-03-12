Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) to Hold

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company. It engages in the provision of various technologies for the gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company sells its products to industrial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. LiqTech International, Inc. is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Shares of LIQT stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $216.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 1.02. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIQT. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 745,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 33,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,283,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 242,921 shares in the last quarter. 57.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

