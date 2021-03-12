Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) to Hold

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $106.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.07% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Guidewire’s fiscal second-quarter performance benefitted from higher license and subscription revenues. The company’s subscription-based offerings are gaining from robust adoption of InsuranceSuite Cloud platform. Further, the company's focus on enhancing Guidewire Cloud platform with new capabilities including digital frameworks, automation, tooling and other cloud services is expected to boost sales of subscription-based solutions in the long haul. Additionally, strategic acquisitions and collaborations along with strong liquidity position bode well. Nonetheless, reduction in demand for the company’s software management services due to increasing cloud implementations is a headwind along with lengthening sales cycles and COVID-19 outbreak-related uncertainty. The company’s shares have underperformed in the past year.”

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GWRE. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.40.

GWRE opened at $105.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.62 and a beta of 1.36. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $71.64 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.70.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $185,273.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,963.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $130,899.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,092.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,521 shares of company stock worth $1,827,021 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

