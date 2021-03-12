Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) to Hold

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Computer Programs and Systems, Inc has been serving the information technology needs of community healthcare providers for over twenty-seven years. Headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, the company provides a complete health information and patient care system that encompasses the full spectrum of financial and clinical applications. The CPSI System provides the most comprehensive single-source electronic medical record available and allows the realization of a true enterprise-wide electronic medical record. The Company is a single-source vendor providing comprehensive software and hardware products, complemented by complete installation services and extensive support. Its fully integrated, enterprise-wide system automates clinical and financial data management in each of the primary functional areas of a hospital. “

CPSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Computer Programs and Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

CPSI opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $468.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.70. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.15). Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 8.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $26,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,784.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $63,370 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 106.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

