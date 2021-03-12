Zacks Investment Research Upgrades 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) to “Hold”

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “89bio Inc. is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. 89bio Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco. “

Separately, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on 89bio from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

ETNB opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $454.04 million and a PE ratio of -4.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average is $25.89. 89bio has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $42.36.

In other news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $148,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in 89bio by 403.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in 89bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in 89bio by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

