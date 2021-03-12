Zacks Investment Research Lowers Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park Ohio Holdings Corp. operates through two segments, Manufactured Products and Logistics, which serve a wide variety of industrial markets. Manufactured Products designs and manufactures a broad range of high quality products engineered for specific customer applications. The principal customers of Manufactured Products are original equipment manufacturers and end-users in the automotive, railroad, truck and aerospace industries. Logistics is a leading national supplier of fasteners (e.g., nuts, bolts and screws) and other industrial products. “

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PKOH. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $21.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKOH traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,627. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $516.16 million, a P/E ratio of -176.52 and a beta of 1.64. Park-Ohio has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $41.78.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%. Research analysts forecast that Park-Ohio will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.37%.

In other news, Director James W. Wert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $237,720.00. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $153,880.00. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 17,712 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. 51.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park-Ohio (PKOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.