Zacks Investment Research Lowers Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Philips shares have underperformed the industry year to date. The company’s 2021 top line is expected to be negatively impacted by lower Connected Care sales. Moreover, uncertainty related to COVID-19 remains a concern. Nevertheless, Philips benefits from strong demand for patient monitors, hospital ventilators, radiology informatics, computed tomography, X-ray and portable ultrasound systems. Increased interest in telehealth solutions like tele-ICU, tele-radiology, tele-pathology, tele-dentistry services, which help virtual working and collaboration of healthcare professionals, bode well for Philips. Moreover, a widening product portfolio and an expanding partner base aid recurring revenue growth. Rapid adoption of Philips’ solutions is driving orders in both Connected Care and Diagnosis & Treatment segments.”

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PHG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.00.

PHG traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $56.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,269. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.87. The firm has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $58.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $1.0331 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 28,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koninklijke Philips (PHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.