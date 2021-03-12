Zacks Investment Research Lowers FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) to Sell

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FlexShopper, Inc. operates as a holding company. It is engaged in developing a business that will provide certain categories of durable goods to consumers on a lease to own basis. It offers accounts receivable funding; purchase order finance; outsourcing of accounts receivable management, including collections and the risk of customer default; and other specialty finance products, such as trade finance and government contract funding. FlexShopper, Inc., formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc., is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on FlexShopper in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

FPAY opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31. FlexShopper has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $63.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.20.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). FlexShopper had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. Research analysts expect that FlexShopper will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of FlexShopper by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 34,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in FlexShopper by 434.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 115,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 93,610 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in FlexShopper by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 542,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FlexShopper by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,305,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares during the period. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

