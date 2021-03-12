Zacks Investment Research Lowers Culp (NYSE:CULP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Culp, Inc. manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics and upholstery fabrics. The Company’s fabrics are used in the production of residential and commercial furniture and bedding products, including sofas, recliners, chairs, loveseats, sectionals, sofa-beds, office seating, panel systems, and mattress sets. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for covering mattresses, box springs, and foundations. The Upholstery Fabric segment provides synthetic leathers, velvets, woven jacquards, woven dobbies, and suedes. Culp, Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Get Culp alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Culp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of NYSE CULP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.04. 220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,965. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average is $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.23. Culp has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $17.88.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Culp had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Culp will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is 209.52%.

In other Culp news, CEO Robert George Iv Culp sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $27,336.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,602. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Franklin N. Saxon sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $31,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,857 shares of company stock valued at $82,569 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CULP. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Culp during the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Culp during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Culp by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Culp by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 28,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 105,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 70,236 shares during the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Culp (CULP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.